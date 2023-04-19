Jake Cuenca wants to play trans role in the future

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Jake Cuenca wants to do trans roles in the future.

Cuenca, who has proven his versatility as an actor, talked about his career in Star Magic Celebrity Conversations.

"I think, which I've done naman na in the past but now I think at least with my maturity, with how I understand life now and my body, parang I'd love to do a trans role now. I think I could really, really do a trans role na really be that part," Cuenca told Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

"Not me. Something very, very opposite me," added Cuenca, who is known for playing anti-hero roles.



Asked what his goal for his career, Cuenca replied: "My goal is to build a legacy for myself. I want one day for people to study my work. For people to go back and revisit my career and say na I did amazing roles and characters, crazy characters. I want to give more memorable characters, milestone projects. Projects that will last the test of time."

"More than anything for me, when I first watch my favorite film, when I was a kid what I will never forget is the feeling that movie gave me. And I can only hope that I can give that same feeling to my audience, something na pagtanda nila ay naiisip pa rin nila ang mga project na nagawa ko," he added.



Here's Star Magic Celebrity Conversations featuring Jake Cuenca:

Currently, Cuenca is part of hit ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez as the lead actor.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

