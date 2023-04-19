Ice Seguerra to hold first major concert in Mindanao

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Ice Seguerra is gearing for his first major concert in Mindanao.

In TeleRadyo's Sakto on Wednesday, Seguerra said he will be bringing his anniversary concert "Becoming Ice" to Mindanao on April 28 at SMX Convention Center Davao.



"(Nagpupunta ako roon) pero small shows lang talaga siya. Ito talaga 'yung masasabi ko na we really prepared for it," Seguerra said.

"It will be great for them to see this concert kasi makikita nila 'yung journey. I'm sure they know parts of me, bits and pieces of who I am. But if you really want to get to know me, you have to watch this concert," Seguerra added.

Joining him in his Davao concert are the OPM trio Tres Marias composed of Lolita Carbon, Bayang Barrios and Cooky Chua.

Also joining Seguerra in his concert are Juris, Frenchie Dy, Mike Villegas, Joey Ayala, Sylvia Sanchez, Mebuyan Band, Lady Morgana, and more.

"Becoming Ice" is the 35th anniversary concert of Seguerra in the entertainment industry. It was held last October at The Theatre at Solaire. Seguerra also brought the concert to Cebu in February.

"Becoming Ice" is produced by Seguerra's wife Liza Diño, who also guested on "Sakto" to promote her family drama "Papa Mascot," directed by Louie Ignacio.

As an OPM singer, Seguerra is known for the hits "Pagdating ng Panahon" and "Anong Nangyari sa Ating Dalawa."

