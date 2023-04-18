Vice Ganda poses with his 'VGful' concert team during the tour's April 16 stop in Edmonton, Canada, where the comedian reprimanded a fan who pulled his wig during the show. Facebook: Vice Ganda

"I'm trying to give you a wonderful time, but don't hurt me."

These were Vice Ganda's words as he reprimanded an audience member who appeared to pull his wig during the comedy superstar's April 16 concert in Edmonton, Canada.

The "Boom Panes" hitmaker was interacting with audience members and making his way back to the stage, when the fan tugged his wig from behind.

At first confused and then visibly irked, Vice Ganda turned to face the audience member and his companion, asking which of them attempted to yank his wig, as seen in circulating clips on social media.

Calmly, he told them: "Who did that? That's very disrespectful! You don't do that. You have to say sorry to me. Who did that? You don't do that. That's very rude.

"I'm trying to give you a wonderful time, but don't hurt me. 'Di ba? That's not right. We have to be friends here. Don't hurt me."

Before returning to the stage, Vice Ganda told other members of the audience, "This guy is very rude!"

"Both of you are very rude," he said to the fan and his companion.

Walking towards the stage, Vice Ganda then exclaimed, "Sinabunutan niya talaga [ako]!"

Vice Ganda nonetheless proceeded with the rest of his concert, going by photos and videos of the show. It was not immediately known whether the fan stayed on to finish the event.

As of writing, Vice Ganda has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

The April 16 concert in Edmonton was Vice Ganda's first stop for his "VGful" North America tour, which also has scheduled shows in Winnipeg on April 18; San Jose, California on April 22; and Los Angeles on April 23.

