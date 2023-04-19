'Drag Race PH' cast to reunite at LA drag convention

The cast of "Drag Race Philippines" season 1 will be reuniting at a Los Angeles drag convention next month.

In a post by "RuPaul's Drag Con," the "Bring Back My Girls" segment hosted by TS Madison will be including the queens for their shoot.

Included in the roster are Prince, Corazon, Turing, Viñas DeLuxe, Minty Fresh, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Gigi Era, Eva Le Queen, Precious Paula Nicole, and judge Jiggly Caliente.

Xilhouete and Brigiding were not included in the list.

RuPaul's Drag Convention will be held on May 12 and 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

