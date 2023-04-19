Celine Dion drops official lyric video of 'Love Again'

A scene from the movie 'Love Again,' which marks the film debut of singer Celine Dion as herself. Handout

Celine Dion has released the official lyric video of her new single “Love Again,” the theme song of her eagerly anticipated romantic comedy from Columbia Pictures with the same title.

This is the first time Dion came out with new music since revealing last year that she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder that was affecting her singing.

The movie “Love Again” stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Dion in her first film role.

Aside from “Love Again,” the movie's soundtrack contains 14 songs including four other new tunes from Dion.

"I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too,” Dion said.

Based on its official synopsis from Columbia Pictures, the film follows the story of Mira Ray who is dealing with the loss of her fiancé. She sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number, not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone.

A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of Dion who plays herself, he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person and win her heart.