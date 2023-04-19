Anak nina Rodjun Cruz, Dianne Medina gumaling na

MAYNILA – Gumaling na ang anak ng celebrity couple na sina Dianne Medina at Rodjun Cruz kamakailan.

Sa post ng mag-asawa nitong Linggo, nagpasalamat sila sa mga tumulong sa kanila sa pagpapagaling ni Joaquin mula sa dengue.

"Yehey! Thank you Lord! We're going HOME! Thank you Dra. Beth Tangco for patiently answering all my praning questions and also to my brother Dr Joseph Medina for taking care of Joaquin also. Thank you also Sir Mel Saceda for constantly checking on us," anila.

Sa isang karagdagang post ngayong Miyerkoles, pinakita ng mag-asawa na nakauwi na ang dalawa.

"Praise God, our @babyjoaquinilustre is finally back home. @dianne_medina and I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all your prayers of the healing and recovery of our son. Your prayers and messages of comfort truly gave us strength through it all. We are grateful. God bless us all," anila.

