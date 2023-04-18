Aljon Mendoza pursues dream of returning to school

Aljon Mendoza returns to school. @aljonmendozaa

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Aljon Mendoza is on his way to ticking off one of his dreams – to finish his studies.

While busy with his career as an actor, Mendoza still pushed through with his plans of returning to school, as he revealed on Instagram.

The “Teen Clash” lead actor shared to his fans that he is now enrolled at the Philippine Women’s University (PWU).

“Balik pag-aaral. Thank you @mypwu_official for welcoming me. Thank you for the opportunity to pursue a dream,” he said in the caption.

Mendoza, who first rose to fame as a "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate in 2019, recently opened up about his journey so far as an actor.

In Star Magic's Celebrity Conversations, Mendoza said being in the entertainment industry demands time and effort.

"Mahirap maging artista kasi kailangan mo mag-invest sa time, sa pera mo. Kailangan mo talaga mag-exert ng sobrang effort. Kung ito ka before, ngayong nandiyan ka na sa trabaho mo, kailangan mong triplehin ang effort mo. Kasi ang daming artista, mahirap mapansin, mahirap mabigyan ng projects if wala kang ginagawa," Mendoza said.

Prior to his lead role in "Teen Clash" opposite Jayda Avanzado, Mendoza starred in numerous Kapamilya programs, including the 2021 teleserye "Viral Scandal."



