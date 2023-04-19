MANILA -- Alex Gonzaga turned to social media to share her birthday message for her husband, Mikee Morada.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday night, Gonzaga honored her husband as she shared a clip from the music video of "Swerte," a song for Morada, which she released on her official YouTube page.

"Mikee, NAPAKA swerte ko. Actually kulang ang salitang swerte para sa matapatan ang nararamdaman ko tuwing magkasama tayo. Everyday lagi mo ako binibigyan dahilan para mas mahalin ka at magpasalamat sa Dios na binigay ka nya sakin," Gonzaga wrote, unedited.

"Napakabuti mong tao at napaka swerte ng sino man na makikilala ang Mikee na asawa, best friend, kakampi, taga payo at tagapagtanggol ko. Mahal na mahal kita, Mikee" she added.

Gonzaga and Morada were in a relationship for four years before they decided to tie the knot in a simple wedding ceremony at their residence in Taytay, Rizal in November 2020.

