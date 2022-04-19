Thor: Love and Thunder unleashes the one and only Thunder God. Handout

What's next for Thor Odinson, now that the threat of Thanos has been defeated?

How about a quest for inner peace as he tries to heal from the loss of his father, brother and his home. His retirement, however, is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor Odinson, while Natalie Portman returns as Jane Foster who is also the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale makes his MCU debut as Gorr the God Butcher, from the celebrated Jason Aaron run in the comics. Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi reprise their roles as Valkyrie and Korg.

Directed by Waititi (“Thor: Ragnarok,” “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, “Thor: Love and Thunder” opens in Philippine cinemas July 2022.