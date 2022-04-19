MANILA -- The official music video of veteran OPM vocal group The Company's single "L.R. (Love Revolution)" has been released on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The more than four-minute video features the group's participation in the campaign rallies of Vice President Leni Robredo who is running for president this May 9 elections.

The CompanY is an active supporter of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilanan.

"L.R. (Love Revolution)" was composed, arranged and produced by Moy Ortiz, while the music video was produced, directed, edited and animated by OJ Mariano.



The CompanY, composed of Annie Quintos, Sweet Plantado, Mariano and Ortiz, dedicates "Love Revolution" to all the Filipinos who are fighting for the country's democracy and economy.

"We acknowledge, honor and celebrate VP Leni Gerona Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan for being the frontliners in this love revolution," the group said.

