MANILA – Veteran singer Regine Velasquez does not mind that her voice is changing now that she’s much older than when she first started singing professionally.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Velasquez acknowledged that she cannot do anything about the hormonal changes in her body.

“You know when you are a woman, there are so many things changing in your body. 'Yung mga hormones, it affects your voice,” she said.

In particular, Velasquez admitted that she puts in a little more effort now when she sings.

“Nung bata ako, parang kahit tulog ako, kaya ko kumanta. It’s not like that anymore. But it’s okay because now that I actually feel 'yung medyo may konting difficulties at singing, mas actually naa-appreciate ko siya only because nga may konting effort na. May effort na, dati kasi wala eh,” she said.

Velasquez added: “It doesn’t sound the same. I am okay with that kasi ang weird naman kung 50 years old na tapos [ang tinis] pa rin. Ang weird eh.”

Velasquez and Sharon Cuneta are set to restage their “Iconic” concert on June 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila.

“Iconic” was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

