PH co-produced film ‘Plan 75’ joining Cannes

MANILA — “Plan 75,” a film co-produced by the Philippines with France and Japan, has been selected as one of the entries in this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The Hayakawa Chie film will participate in Un Certain Regard, a section comprising of 20 films with unusual presentation and non-traditional stories to highlight emerging filmmakers.

“Plan 75” is co-produced by Filipino producer Alemberg Ang and by Filipino production company Fusee, headed by Will Fredo, according to the Film Development Council of the Philippines.

The story is set in Japan, where the fictional government program Plan 75 “encourages senior citizens to be voluntarily euthanized to remedy a super-aged society.”

“An elderly woman whose means of survival are vanishing, a pragmatic Plan 75 salesman, and a young Filipino laborer face choices of life and death,” its official synopsis reads.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival will be held in Paris from May 17 to 28.

