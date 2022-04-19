MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu celebrates her birthday on Tuesday, April 19, by giving back through a charity event.

Photos and clips from the event were uploaded by Chiu's fans online. On her Instagram Stories, Chiu also shared photos of her distributing food packs to the less fortunate.

In her most recent social media post, Chiu also uploaded snaps from her pictorial with lensman Dookie Ducay to mark her special day.

"I AM ANOTHER YEAR OLDER, WISER, AND MORE GRATEFUL. Today I woke up with a grateful heart, thanking him for giving me another year to live, love and to cherish. Thank you for all the people who remembered me today from the people close to my heart, my family, friends, co- workers, supporters. Its just been half day and yet I’ve been showered by unconditional love around me," Chiu wrote in her Instagram post.

"Thank you Lord for the gift of life. Thank you for all the experience of this past year; for times of success which will always be happy memories, for times of failure which reminded me of my own weakness and of my need for you, for times of joy when the sun was shining, for times of sadness which drove me to you. Help me in the days ahead to make this the best year yet, happiness and pride to my loved ones, and joy to you," she added.

Meanwhile, Chiu's boyfriend, actor Xian Lim shared his birthday greeting for the actress. Posting a clip of their sweet moments together, Lim paid tribute to showbiz's Chinita Princess.

"To my person that makes my heart beat faster and slower at the same time. To my person that genuinely thinks of others before herself. To my person that loves unconditionally and is naturally born with a kind heart. To my person, to my always, happiest birthday! Millions of people love you. I love you and I'm crazy about you. Enjoy your day love. Breathe, slow down, cherish the moment," Lim wrote in the caption of his post.



On Monday, Chiu received a surprise from her "It's Showtime" family to celebrate her birthday in advance.

