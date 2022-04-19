K-pop group aespa to perform at Coachella

Promotional photo for aespa's mini album ‘Savage,’ released last Oct. 5, 2021. Photo courtesy of SM Entertainment



South Korean girl group aespa will perform at Coachella, one of the most popular music and arts festivals, this weekend, its agency SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a statement, SM Entertainment said Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning would play at the festival's main stage in Indio, California on April 23.

The quartet will perform its singles "Black Mamba," "Next Level" and "Savage" as well as a new, unreleased song, the label said.

This year's Coachella, which kicked off last April 15 and is set to conclude on April 24, is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Sunday, music fans were shocked after iconic K-pop girl group 2NE1 reunited to perform at the festival's main stage.

Other Korean artists who have performed at Coachella were hip-hop trio Epik High, singer-songwriter BIBI, and idol group Blackpink.

