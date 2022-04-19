Isabel Oli, John Prats mark daughter Feather's 6th birthday

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Isabel Oli and John Prats took to social media to greet their firstborn Feather on her 6th birthday.

In their respective Instagram accounts, Oli and Prats shared their birthday message for their daughter.

"Oh how time flies. Blessed 6th birthday my forever baby princess @featherprats. I pray that God will bless you, follow His guidance always and you will love God more and more each day. Love you to the moon and back my achi!!!" Oli wrote in the caption of her post.

Posting a then and now photo of him carrying Feather, Prats wrote: "Blessed birthday my 1st born! Papa and Mama love you sooo much! Stay mabait and sweet my love."

The "Ang Probinsyano" actor-director also shared snaps and clips taken from Feather's 6th birthday party.

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their second child, Daniel Freedom, turning 4 this November while their third, Forest is turning 2 in July.