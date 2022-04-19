'I wish hindi siya huminto': Sharon shares birthday wish for Regine

Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez during the press conference for their concert 'Iconic' at Resorts World Manila. Photo from the Facebook page of Cuneta

MANILA – Sharon Cuneta hopes her good friend Regine Velasquez, who is celebrating her birthday on April 22, would never stop singing.

During the press conference for their upcoming concert, Cuneta gushed about Velasquez’s "fantastic" life.

“I just want her happiness to be never ending because she is so happy, lalo na kay Ogie (Alcasid), kay Nate. Her family life is fantastic, they are really blessed. Career-wise, what else can she do that she hasn’t done already and proven? You are a legend,” she said.

“She set the standards for everyone. Llahat ng mga bagong singers na sumasali sa mga contests ngayon, ang peg lagi was si Regine.

“Even me when I was still a coach on 'The Voice' before, parang kapag tumutunog Regine, bumibigat 'yung [pakiramdam] ko na iikot ba ako or hindi? Kasi parang if I want to hear someone sounding like Regine, I really would rather listen to Regine. Although she is such a good influence on them, we have produced so many great singers. But there is nothing like the original,” she added.

Saying she looks up to Velasquez as a singer, Cuneta added that she feels fortunate to also be able to call her a friend.

Cuneta and Velasquez are set to restage their “Iconic” concert on June 17 and 18 at 8 p.m. at the Marriott Grand Ballroom of Resorts World Manila. It will also kick off their US concert tour in July.

“Iconic” concert was first staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.