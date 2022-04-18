Elha Nympha marks debut with glamorous pictorial

Elha Nympha turned 18 on April 16. Instagram: @elhamaenymphaofficial

MANILA — “The Voice Kids” champion Elha Nymphas is no longer a kid.

The singer, who turned 18 on April 16, marked her debut with a glamorous pictorial where she is seen showing her sporting different styles, from street to elegant.

“Steady and ready,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m taking my momentum to unleash my full potential.”

“I only have so much excitement for what another year can bring to me. Will you still be with me?” she asked her followers.

Nympha rose to fame in 2015 when she won the second season of “The Voice Kids.”

She drew international attention in the years that followed, with appearances in the US and French versions of “Little Big Shots.”

Nympha is currently iseen as a regular perform of ABS-CBN’s “ASAP Natin ‘To.”