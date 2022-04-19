Screenshot from iWant YouTube channel

On-screen loveteam Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano have continued to capture not just the hearts of Filipino fans but also those of supporters in other countries.

This after Pangilinan and Mariano tried to guess some Bahasa Indonesian phrases as one of their ways to thank fans from neighboring country Indonesia.

The “He’s Into Her” lead stars got three correct answers of the six phrases they attempted to translate.

Some of the words given to “DonBelle” were “Apo kabar?” (How are you?), “Udah makan belum” (Have you eaten?), and “Pacar” (Boyfriend/girlfriend) – which they guessed correctly.

Meanwhile, they did not pick the right answer in “Makasih banyak, ya" (Thank you very much), “Aku sayang kamu” (I love you), and “Aku suka banget sama kamu” (I'm into you).

The two Kapamilya actors also introduced their characters from the series in Bahasa Indonesia in the last part of the video.

Pangilinan and Mariano also expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from their Indonesian fans and encouraged them to watch the second season of “He’s Into Her.”

“Thank you so much to all our Indonesian fans for watching 'He's Into Her' Season 1. We hope to meet you guys there in Indonesia very, very soon. I've been hearing a lot about you guys. We really hope to meet you one day face to face,” Pangilinan said.

“I can't wait for you to watch 'He's Into Her' Season 2 coming very, very soon,” Mariano added.

“He’s Into Her” propelled Mariano and Pangilinan to stardom. The screen partners have since been dubbed the “New Gen Phenomenal Love Team,” in light of their consecutive successes, which also include the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

