MANILA — Kapamilya singer Anji Salvacion said Tuesday she looks forward to connect with her fans in her upcoming solo concert.

"I just can’t wait to share with them and can’t wait to share a bond din between a performer and an audience. ‘Yun din ‘yung isa sa pinaka-excited ako to look forward in the concert," Salvacion said in a press conference.

The SVIP tickets, a package with a meet-and-greet with Salvacion, for her first major solo concert dubbed "Feels: The Concert" on April 30 via KTX.ph are already sold out.

There are still available VIP tickets with a Zoom after-party at P399 and general admission tickets at P199 available via KTX.ph.

The singer assured her fans that they could relate to the lineup she has prepared for them.

"There is a lot of feels na mararamdaman natin din mga ka-Sunshines at for sure makaka-relate kayo. But to be specific with the feeling maybe I can’t tell it now," Salvacion said.

"There’s a lot of vibe there. Maybe the thing that I could share is may concert na concert vibes," she added.

Salvacion added that she has been disciplined to ensure a smooth performance.

"Ready na ready na ako. Sa sobrang ready na ako pati rito sa bahay nagpa-practice na talaga ako. Feeling ko nasa stage na ako ... I just keep on singing and I just make sure rin na my health is good, I’m healthy kasi it would be a long, long, long day for me," the singer said.

"I need to reserve my energy, so what I do is proper rest, practice and ayun prayers din," she added.

Salvacion was part of the "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" celebrity edition. She emerged as part of the Top 2 along with volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

She started her singing career after joining "Idol Philippines" in 2019 and recently released her single "Dalampasigan."

