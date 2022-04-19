“Isang araw lang naman ang eleksyon. Pagkatapos nito, magkakaibigan uli tayo at magkakamag-anak.”

With these words, veteran actress Ai Ai de las Alas appealed for sobriety amid heated partisan politics in the entertainment industry.

“Mas maganda rin na be careful sa mga sasabihin ninyo o bibitawang salita kasi kapag medyo nasaktan mo ‘yung kaibigan mo or nasaktan mo ‘yung kapamilya mo tungkol diyan sa mga pulitika na ‘yan, mahirap mo nang ibalik 'yung dati,“ de las Alas told ABS-CBN News Tuesday in a virtual media conference.

The veteran comedienne has been reeling lately from insults on social media following her decision to support presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

One viral comment from a veteran artist, comparing her with Pokwang who is a known supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, particularly hit her. It implied that Pokwang is funnier and more intelligent than de las Alas.

“Paano ko ba ito masasagot na hindi ako plastik at saka hindi talaga ako ‘yung nagdudunung-dunungan o nagbabait-baitan,“ de las Alas retorted without mentioning the veteran artist.

“Kasi napaka-blessed na blessed na ako eh. Una, may trabaho ako. Wala akong sakit. Hindi ako nagkaroon ng COVID. Ang mga anak ko, walang sakit. May asawa ako na mapagmahal. Kumbaga, napakarami kong blessings and I hope, siya rin,“ she said in a reconciliatory tone.

“I wish him well and sana maging marami rin siyang blessings para makita niya ang kagandahan ng bawat isa sa atin.”

The artist de las Alas is referring to is actor-director Audie Gemora who told ABS-CBN News that he had only defended Pokwang on his Twitter post.

Gemora also told ABS-CBN News that he would rather focus on mounting more creative campaign tools for Robredo, particularly flash mob sing-and-dance routines in public venues in Metro Manila and provinces.

De las Alas also stressed there is no need to compare #Halalan2022 celebrity endorsers.

“Cinreate tayo ni God in our own unique ways so in God’s eyes, iba-iba tayo. Pati nga finger prints natin iba-iba tayo so I think, let’s all speak and claim blessings instead," she said.

On a brighter note, de las Alas hailed the latest partnership of her studio network GMA-7 and ABS-CBN's Star Cinema as a precursor of future alliances in the entertainment industry.

“Masaya ako dahil mapapanood na sa Kapuso channel ang mga pelikula ng Star Cinema. Mas masaya rin dahil may chance na ang mga Kapuso na mapanood ang mga pelikula ko noon," said the comedienne who starred in the blockbuster “Tanging Ina” series of Star Cinema. “Sana may iba pang partnership in the future.”

After wrapping up work on her latest project, “Raising Mamay,” de las Alas, a green card holder applying for citizenship, will fly back to the United States to rejoin her children and husband Gerald Sibayan.