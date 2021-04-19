Why Michelle Vito never gave up on dream of finishing college

MANILA – Michelle Vito has been acting since she was a teen, but that did not hinder her from achieving her goal of earning a college degree.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” on Sunday, Vito admitted that she had a hard time juggling both work and school.

“Sobrang saya pero nung mga time na ginagawa ko 'yun, to be honest, ang hirap talaga. Parang may times na gusto ko nang sumuko, na piliin na lang 'yung showbiz or piliin na lang 'yung school. Pero ngayon na natapos na, very worth it naman talaga 'yung challenge na kahit sobrang hirap, at least natapos ko,” she said.

Early this year, Vito graduated from the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde with a degree in human resources management.

While she considers finishing college as a life milestone, Vito said she had to sacrifice a lot of things before achieving that feat.

“Nung pumasok ako ng showbiz, ang pinakauna kong sinacrifice, ayaw ko talagang umalis doon sa dati kong school nung high school pa lang ako. Kasi last two years ko na 'yun noon. Since Grade 1, nandoon na ako. Gusto ko doon maka-graduate, nandoon 'yung mga kinalakihan kong friends and teachers. Sila 'yung gusto ko makasama kapag grumduate ako ng high school. 'Yun po 'yung pinakaunang ginive up ko para magawa ko yung showbiz,” she said.

“When it comes to showbiz naman, may mga guestings and projects akong hindi tinanggap kasi ma-FDA (failure due to excessive absences) na ako sa mga classes ko so kailangan kong mamili po talaga. Iniisip ko na kapag kunyari 'MMK,' 'Ipaglaban Mo,' kapag kinuha ko pa 'yung projects, ma-FDA ako. Another term ko pa kukunin ulit 'yung subject na bibitawan ko. So talaga naglalaban po talaga 'yung school ba or showbiz,” she added.

When asked why she did not give up on her dream despite all the challenges, she said: “Bata pa lang kasi ako, elementary pa lang ako, gusto ko na talaga matapos 'yung pag-aaral. Factor na din na 'yung mga kapatid ko, nag-aaral sila, nakapagtapos sila. Ako rin, gusto ko rin na makapagtapos na rin ako.”

For Vito, having a degree is something she can always be proud about.

“Iba pa rin talaga 'yung nakapagtapos. Iba 'yung matututunan ko sa showbiz, ibang learning experience 'yun, and iba din 'yung sa college. Professional ka and meron kang degree,” she said.

Through it all, Vito said she was also fortunate to have her boyfriend, actor Enzo Pineda, by her side.

“Very supportive naman siya especially nung nagthe-thesis ako. Nagpapadala iyan ng ice cream sa bahay, 'yun na 'yung comfort food ko kapag nas-stress na ako. Isa siya sa mga taong nagpu-push sa akin na laban lang. Okay kasi 'yung feeling na may mga tao sa paligid na naka-support sayo kasi if ako lang, talagang hindi ko kakayanin.”

Vito is currently working in the series "Bagong Umaga." It is is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

