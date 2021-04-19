Thai hit 'Girl From Nowhere' season 2 to have global premiere on May 7

MANILA – The second season of the hit Thai series “Girl From Nowhere” will finally have its global premiere on May 7.

Netflix announced this along with the release of the series’ teaser trailer, as well as the special guests who will appear in each episode of the new season.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Among them are Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Penpak Sirikul, Patricia Good, Chanya McClory, Bhumibhat Thavornsiri, Pataravarin Timkul, Chutima Teepanart, Phantira Pipityakorn, Ploy Sornarin and Yarinda Bunnag.

“Girl From Nowhere,” which enjoyed success in Thailand and Southeast Asia, is a fantasy thriller centered around Nanno, an unconventional teenager played by Kitty Chicha Amatayakul who moves to different schools to serve her own brand of vigilante justice.

For its second season, Nanno tackles even bigger social injustices that take her beyond school grounds. But, this time, she is no longer the only vigilante around as another enigmatic girl follows in her shadow, forcing her to face her greatest challenge yet.

In a previous statement, Amatayakul expressed her excitement about the show’s return.

“I’m grateful for all the support I’ve been receiving since the show landed on Netflix. It’s been a pleasure to present this unique series to fans around the world,” she said.

“Thank you again for bringing Nanno back to life. I won’t let you down!”

“Girl From Nowhere” season 2 will be exclusively available on Netflix.