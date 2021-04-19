‘Sasabak na sa laban ulit’: Recovered from COVID-19, Nikki Valdez resumes work

MANILA — With her ongoing series “Bagong Umaga” nearing its finale, actress Nikki Valdez resumed work on Sunday after her recovery from COVID-19.

“Sasabak na sa laban ulit,” she captioned a photo of her inside a vehicle, wearing a face mask and face shield, on Sunday.

“Salamat po Panginoon para sa araw na ito. Gabayan mo kaming lahat sa @bagongumaga2020 production as we work on our final 2 weeks,” she said.

Valdez, 40, is one of the principal cast members of the ABS-CBN series, which will conclude on April 30.

Valdez belatedly revealed on April 9 that she and her husband had been infected with COVID-19. They recovered and tested negative after two weeks of isolation.

Valdez’s co-stars in “Bagong Umaga,” Heaven Peralejo and Sunshine Cruz, have similarly recovered after contracting the disease.

On Monday, Valdez wrote: “First day back at work after recovering from COVID was a bit of a struggle — mixed feelings of happiness, excitement, nervousness and anxiousness. Nevertheless, I am thankful to see everyone today. We had our own share of stories to tell.

“My body is extra tired but my heart is filled with gratitude for this day and all the people I am surrounded with. Indeed, there is always something to be thankful for.”

