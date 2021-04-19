'Momshies' Karla Estrada, Jolina Magdangal get first vaccine dose

MANILA –- Karla Estrada and Jolina Magdangal have both received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

The two “Magandang Buhay” hosts got their respective jabs through the Quezon City local government as they are both qualified based on the released priority list.

“Vaccinated,” wrote Estrada on her Instagram page. “Ninais ko ito para tuloy-tuloy ang pagpapasaya, pagtulong at pagbibigay gabay sa nakararami at sa aking pamilya!”

According to Estrada, she set her vaccine appointment by simply registering through the eZconsult app.

“Madali lang mga momshie! Mag register lang sa eZconsult app. Sundin lang ang mga instructions and yes! Wait for your turn na mabakunahan. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, facilitators, volunteers and Quezon City's LGU,” she said.

Meanwhile, Magdangal said she prayed to have herself vaccinated for so long.

“Madali lang kami ni Mark nakapag-register ng account sa eZConsult app at mula doon follow lang ang instructions,” she said.

Like Estrada, Magdangal also thanked the Quezon City government and everyone who facilitated the seamless process at the Batasan National High School.

As of April 13, data from the Department of Health showed that the country has administered over 1.2 million doses since it began its inoculation drive on March 1.

This is still far from the target of 70 million by the end of the year, which the health department said is needed to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.

