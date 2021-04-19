K-pop: BTS claims 7 spots on Billboard’s World Album chart

K-pop superstars BTS have proven once again that music — not English — is the universal language.

In the South Korean group’s latest accolade, not only have they conquered the No. 1 spot on the World Album chart but majority of the Top 10 as well.

In Billboard’s latest tally, the septet occupied seven spots on the World Album chart’s top 10 list — a rare feat on any Billboard category.

“Be,” the group’s latest album, continues to lead the list. The record has now spent a total of 19 weeks at No.1.

“Map of the Soul: 7,” followed at No. 2, while BTS titles “Love Yourself: Tear,” “Love Yourself: Her,” and “Love Yourself: Answer,” ranked No. 5 , No. 6, and No. 7 respectively.

Meanwhile, “Skool Luv Affair” broke into the Top 10 at No. 9, and “Map of the Soul: Persona” remained at No. 10.

Other titles on the list were “The Album” by Blackpink, which came in third, followed by “Resonance Pt. 1” by NCT at No. 4.

The only non-Korean album on the World Album chart was “The Lion King: The Gift” by Beyoncé and various artists at No.8.

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, speculate the group will also make their highly-anticipated comeback in May. Big Hit, however, responded they will only reveal their artists’ plans "after they are finalized.”

The K-pop titans’ next confirmed release is their Japanese-language album, titled “BTS, The Best,” which is scheduled to drop on June 16.

