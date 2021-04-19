JC de Vera, wife Rikkah open up about relationship in first joint interview

MANILA – For the first time since revealing that they are already married, JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah granted a joint interview where they got candid about their relationship.

Speaking with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U,” JC said it was their mutual decision to keep their relationship private even before they actually tied the knot in a civil ceremony back in 2018.

“To begin with, magkaiba kami ng industry. We liked to keep it that way kasi nga mahirap,” he said.

Looking back on how their love story started, JC said he met Rikkah because they went to the same school although he was several batches ahead of her.

“Nakilala ko siya through my barkada, na meron siyang kapatid na classmate naman ni Rikkah. Nag-birthday party 'yung brother ng kabarkada ko. Rikkah was invited dun sa party. Siyempre kami gustong maki-party so naki-crash kami. I met Rikkah there,” he said.

Rikkah said they started talking the day after the party because JC added her on social media.

“Pero nung nagpakilala siya, it’s not more of parang nanlalandi. He’s not ganun. So parang nagulat ako na baka parang play, play lang. Pero he became a friend,” she said.

When asked what she discovered about JC in their first conversations, Rikkah said: “Actually medyo matagal. When it comes to him, my walls were very high. Hindi mo ako masyadong makikilala, hanggang dito lang tayo. Pero he was consistently nice and parang mararamdaman mo naman as a girl kung ano ba talaga 'yung intention of someone. Sa kanya, after a while, mabait naman pala siya.”

According to JC, he and Rikkah get along so well that he became certain she’s the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

“Maganda 'yung flow namin together. Maganda 'yung pakikitungo namin sa isa’t isa. Meron kaming likes and dislikes pero at the same time, we have so much similarities and difference also. Napag-uusapan namin ng tama. We know how to control each other, kung paano susuyuin, anong gagawin if may mga circumstances na hindi namin kaya. Maraming times na give and take kami,” he explained.

Now that they are married, Rikkah said she likes how JC makes them feel that family is always his top priority.

“Super hands-on niya. It’s not usual sa guys na maging super hands-on kasi busy sa work. Pero siya, kapag walang work, he’ll take the task na magbantay kay Lana (their daughter) or even samahan siya sa school. Mararamdaman mo talaga sa kanya na family is his number one priority,” she said.

Related video: