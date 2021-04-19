'I love you so much': Xian Lim professes love for Kim Chiu on her birthday

MANILA – Xian Lim took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu.

Writing a heartfelt message for Chiu, Lim said he is the luckiest man in the world to always have her by his side.

“Naaalala ko pa nung first date natin, you told me that you're worried that what we have might not last because of this crazy world we live in,” he said.

While there are those who doubted their relationship, Lim said he is happy that he and Chiu remain stronger than ever.



“Naysayers had their own versions of what they think we have. So many doubts, so many people trying keep us apart. Many years later, nandito pa rin tayo para sa isa't isa, nagmamahalan na parang walang bukas,” he said.

Declaring his feelings for Chiu, Lim said: “I love you so much Kim, always remember that. Through thick and thin, through ups and downs, know that I'll always be here loving you every day, every hour and every second.”

He then greeted Chiu a happy birthday before reminding his girlfriend that she deserves to enjoy this special day.

The celebrity couple have been together since 2012.

In an interview last year, the two were asked about their secret to their long, happy relationship.

Lim said that the key is taking it "one step at a time," and he urged people to give their partners space to grow separately.

"Kumbaga si Kim, she has the freedom to do everything she wants as an artist," he shared. "And she also gives me the freedom to do whatever it is I feel like I need to do."

"Hindi namin hinahawakan sa leeg iyong isa't-isa."

The couple reiterated this when they were prodded about their possible plans to marry one another, with Chiu pleading: "Huwag na natin unahan; ito muna tayo."

She also said that all they want to do at the moment is to keep travelling and discovering more about one another: "Hindi namin pinag-uusapan ang future, every day lang kami."

