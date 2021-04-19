Ed Sheeran co-writes theme song of new 'Rurouni Kenshin' movie

Screengrab from YouTube

The theme song for the newest "Rurouni Kenshin" movie features a collaboration between ONE OK ROCK and Ed Sheeran.

The British singer co-wrote the lyrics for "Renegades," the theme for "Rurouni Kenshin: The Final," with the Japanese rock band. The music video for the track was released online last April 16.

Watch more in iWantTFC

ONE OK ROCK also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video that showed its members working on the song with Sheeran inside a studio.

Sheeran can be seen hands-on with the rhythm, chords, and vocals of the song.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" is one of the two films that will conclude the live-action saga that was adapted from the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki.

Takeru Satoh reprises his role as Kenshin Himura, an assassin turned repentant wanderer who strives to protect the people of Japan.

"Rurouni Kenshin: The Final" is set for an April 23 release in Japan. It remains unclear whether it will be shown in the Philippines.

Related video: