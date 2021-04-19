Catriona Gray releases music video of her duet with Jay R

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has released the music video of her collaboration with R&B singer Jay R.

The two released the music video for their duet cover of "Angel of Mine," originally recorded by Monica in 1998.

Gray and Jay R surprised their fans as their respective partners, Sam Milby and Mica Javier, joined them in the music video.

The video, which was released in the official YouTube page of Gray last Friday, was produced by the beauty queen, while Jay R is credited as music producer.



Gray is one of the talents of Cornerstone Entertainment, which also manages Jay R and the beauty queen's boyfriend, Milby.

Last year, Gray and Milby did a live Wish Bus performance of "We're In This Together," the former's inspirational song for the children's welfare organization Young Focus.

