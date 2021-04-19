'Bagong Umaga' down to its last 2 weeks

MANILA – Tension continues to rise on “Bagong Umaga” following the death of Cai, the character played by Barbie Imperial.

Now down to its last two weeks, the teaser of the ABS-CBN daytime series shows Maggie (Sunshine Cruz) and Monica (Nikki Valdez) trying to blame each other as they deal with Cai’s unfortunate demise.

The 45-second clip also shows the Ely (Tony Labrusca) finally professing his feelings for Tisay (Heaven Peralejo).

At the end of the video, Agnes (Michelle Vito) also learns of the real identity of her mom.

“Bagong Umaga” was in development as early as February 2020, but its production was delayed when the first community quarantine was implemented in March last year. Eased lockdown measures allowed the project to finally begin filming in October.

The ABS-CBN drama series premiered last October 26. It was the first ABS-CBN production that debuted simultaneously via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

The ubiquitous availability of the series came five months after ABS-CBN was forced off the air due to the expiration of its broadcast franchise and subsequent denial by the Duterte administration.

The lead ensemble of “Bagong Umaga” are Labrusca, Peralejo, Imperial, Vito, Kiko Estrada and Yves Flores.

It airs from Monday to Friday at 2:30PM after “It’s Showtime.”