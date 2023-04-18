BGYO, composed of Gelo, JL, Akira, Nate, and Mikki, will stage their first live album showcase on May 12 at SM SkyDome in Quezon City. Star Music

MANILA — Never-before-seen choreography and a surprise viewing experience are among what fans can expect from "BE:US," the first-ever live album showcase of BGYO, the boy group dubbed the Aces of P-pop.

Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki, and Nate are set to perform hits from their second album of the same title at SM SkyDome in Quezon City on May 12.

With less than a month away from the event, which is also billed as a thanksgiving fan conference in celebration of BGYO's second anniversary, the members said Tuesday that preparations are now in full swing.

"Pinaghahandaan namin sa pamamagitan ng pag-ti-training, sa dance, voice. Even 'yung nag-ti-training kami nang normal lang, sinasamahan na namin ng facial expressions," Akira said during BGYO's guesting on "It's Showtime Online U."

"Siyempre, kinakabahan. Hindi mawawala 'yung pressure na nararamdaman namin, kasi nalalapit na 'yung album showcase. We're pressured, but excited kami na ipakita kung ano ang pinaghandaan namin para sa ACEs namin," he added.

Aside from the act's signature numbers and activities involving fans, the showcase will include fresh choreography as well as content that BGYO and their ACEs will watch together for the first time, JL teased.

"Aabangan niyo sa showcase namin 'yung mga choreography na hindi niyo pa nakikita. ACEs, abangan niyo, mayroon tayong papanoorin together," he said.

Leading up to "BE:US," BGYO has embarked on a series of mall shows. The "Tumitigil Ang Mundo" hitmakers are also scheduled to perform at Saulog Festival in Tagbilaran City on April 30.

Nate, who considers being gifted a life-size bear by fans a memorable mall show experience, expressed excitement about reaching out to more potential ACEs during their tour.

Mikki spoke similarly: "Ini-expect namin 'yung ACEs namin, gusto namin sila makita. Also, sana may mahatak kami na [bagong] ACEs na hindi pa kami kilala."

Gelo, BGYO's "Kapitan" or leader who also happened to celebrate his 22nd birthday on Tuesday, April 18, said he hopes long-time and new fans will connect to their music every time they perform on stage.

"Gusto namin maging komportable 'yung mga listeners namin sa sarili nila," he said of their latest record. "Sa album na 'BE:US', maraming iba-ibang emotions, iba-ibang genres. I'm sure, bawat listener ay makaka-connect sa kahit isa or more na kanta doon."

