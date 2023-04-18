Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto obliged a prompt to kiss when they were shown on a break-time "Kiss Cam" during the AsiaBasket International Championship in Malaysia on Tuesday.

The sweet moment, shared by HOOPJUNKIE and Filbasket on Instagram, saw Anderson and Barretto giggling after sharing a kiss on the lips.

"(Julia Barretto and (Gerald Anderson) are in Malaysia watching the AsiaBasket International Tournament!" it said in the caption.

"Gerald Anderson will be one of the awardees (All-AsiaBasket Tournament 2nd Team) in the Awarding ceremonies later tonight," the page added.

Anderson earned a nod for the tournament's mythical second team after averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 3.5 steals per game for the Th3rd Floor-KalosPHCooly team.

Anderson previously played for Marikina and General Santos in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Anderson is his fellow awardees wiill be recognized before the gold medal match between KL Aseel and San Beda at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

Barretto and Anderson have become increasingly open about their relationship since going public with their relationship in March 2021.

Anderson earlier referred to Barretto as “the one,” saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a “quota” first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

