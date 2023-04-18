WATCH: Charlene Gonzalez finishes Boston Marathon

Former beauty queen Charlene Gonzalez can now say that she has finished the Boston Marathon.

In her Instagram updates on Tuesday, Gonzalez shared clips taken after she completed the race as she expressed her gratitude to all the Filipinos who were there to show support.

"Definitely one of the most hilly world major marathon I have done thus far but one of the most beautiful views and crowd support. Thank you to all the Filipinos who were out on the course and cheered me on. Mahal ko kayo. Several even ran with me for moments on the course to show support. (Please do send me our pictures. Would love to cherish those memories). Thank you for all your prayers. Will be sharing my marathon stories / journey with you all in the days to come & so many people to thank. But for now, sharing first, the giving of the medal after the marathon," she wrote.

In her most recent post, Gonzalez posted a clip of her turning emotional as she received a blanket after the race.

In her lengthy caption, she also revealed that she ran with an injury.

"Every marathon has a story to tell. It was a very emotionally ending for me. I was crying non-stop. First time I had no base training & went straight to marathon training of 3-4 months..& on my last month unfortunately I was dealing with an injury which lead me to skip some training sessions. I thank my Coach @grit_endurance Ben Tanner for your guidance to make me race ready despite all the obstacles," Gonzalez wrote.

"I ran with an injury today & in the beginning of the race today, my nutrition/hydration fell and got lost on the course (which is so important in a marathon). I was praying the whole time, for the utmost safety & I thank God. for pulling me through. All glory to God almighty. My tears are tears of thankfulness. Very happy to have been able to finish the Boston Marathon 2023," she added.

Gonzalez promised to share more stories in the days to come after she rests and recovers.

"Thank you to my family @agamuhlach317 @atashamuhlach_ @aagupy for always being so supportive and tracking me today & making sure I was okay (see you soon my loves," added Gonzalez, who also thanked her PR partners, friends and all who prayed and supported her.

Gonzalez ran as part of the team of the Hopkinton Center for the Arts, a charity "in which we raise funds to help cultivate the future of children, teens, and adults with their love for arts."

In 2017, Gonzalez was also a finisher at the Tokyo Marathon.

Gonzalez represented the Philippines in the Miss Universe 1994 pageant held in Manila, finishing as a finalist. She went on to marry '80s matinee idol Aga Muhlach. They have twin children, Atasha and Andres, who turned 21 last year.