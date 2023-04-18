'Marimar' is making a highly anticipated comeback on Jungo Pinoy.

The Mexican soap that started the ‘90s telenovela craze and launched Thalia into the consciousness of Filipino viewers is making a highly anticipated comeback on streaming.

As announced through an official statement, “Marimar” is returning via Jungo Pinoy, the entertainment app specifically created and curated for Filipinos by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV.

This would be the first time that the original Tagalog-dubbed version will be available on-demand on a streaming platform after over 20 years.

“Marimar” will be available for streaming on Jungo Pinoy on April 21 to allow Filipinos to relive the gripping drama.

The first 10 episodes of the series may be streamed for free.

Meanwhile, Jungo TV will also be launching more exclusive Tagalog-dubbed series through its content partnership with Latin America media giant TelevisaUnivision.