Pia Wurtzbach wows netizens with barefaced look

MANILA - Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach surprised her social media followers with her bare face as she shared her “no makeup” look.

Wurtzbach took to Instagram to share unfiltered photos of her that fans do not usually see.

She proudly showed her clear skin while writing in the caption, “My barefaced-skin-mood all summer long.”

Following her post, Wurtzbach gained positive feedback from netizens saying she continues to live up to expectations of her fans when it comes to her beauty-queen image -- even without makeup.

In a post back in 2019, Wurtzbach said “life’s too short to be unkind to yourself.”

Hence, the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder said it is a must to “treat your face and your body as an instrument, not an ornament.”

“An instrument to inspire, uplift, and encourage yourself and others to need it,” she added.

Recently, Wurtzbach is taking a much-needed break to prioritize her physical and emotional health. She is also busy planning her upcoming wedding with Jeremy Jauncey.