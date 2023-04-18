'Love Bites' season 2 to start streaming on April 28

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's digital anthology "Love Bites," where real love stories are presented in a bite-sized format, is set to return for a second season.

The trailer for the newest season of "Love Bites," which will feature eight new love stories, was released on Monday.

The "Made For YouTube" offering will stream beginning April 28 with new episodes released on Friday.

The real-life stories about different kinds of love will be portrayed by various Kapamilya stars, such as Chie Felimeno, Kaila Estrada and Joao Constancia, Iana Bernardez, Aya Fernandez, Kim Rodriguez and Ian Pangilinan.

Angela Ken, LA Santos, Elyson de Dios, Mary Joy Apostol, Jana Agoncillo, Jay Gonzaga, Enzo Almario will also bring to life real love stories.

