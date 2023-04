MANILA -- Jose Sixto, the son of celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera, celebrated his 4th birthday with a Pinocchio-themed party.

"Happy 4th Birthday Six. We love you so much, my sweet baby boy," Rivera wrote on Instagram

Aside from Sixto, Dantes and Rivera have another child Zia, who is 7 years old.

Sixto and Zia are among the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, having a handful of endorsement deals.

