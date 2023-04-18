John Prats, Isabel Oli's daughter Lily Feather turns 7

MANILA -- John Prats and Isabel Oli's daughter, Lily Feather, is celebrating her 7th birthday on Tuesday, April 18.

In their respective Instagram posts, Prats and Oli shared their sweet messages for their eldest child's special day.

"Happy birthday anak! Grabe may 7 years old na ako. I love you my forever baby princess @featherprats. Lagi mo ako nasa tabi. Papa and Feather, Forever!" Prats captioned his post.

Uploading a photo of her hugging Feather, Oli shared how proud she is to have Feather.

"Wow, 7 years have flown by! It’s hard to believe you’re already growing up so quickly, and yet, you continue to amaze me more and more every day. So proud to have the most special little girl in my life - my #foreverprincess. From the moment she came into this world, she's grown into a beautiful, sweet, kind-hearted, and God-fearing young girl," Oli shared.

"LIFE, as we look back on the incredibly special times we’ve had together, I’m filled with joy for all the moments to come. I pray that God will bless your life with joy, love, peace, good health, wisdom, strength and all the good things in life Blessed Birthday, my sweet angel! I love you," Oli added.

Prats and Oli, who got married in 2015, have two other children. Their second child, Daniel Freedom, turned 4 last November, while their third, Forest is turning 3 on July 17.

