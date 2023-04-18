Jackson Wang releases new single 'Slow' with Ciara

Jackson Wang and Ciara. Handout

Chinese singer and performer Jackson Wang has released his new single “Slow” with Grammy winner Ciara.

This comes after Wang created a historic moment at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend as the first-ever Chinese solo artist to receive an official invitation from the festival to perform his own set.

A self-confessed admirer of the R&B icon, Wang said collaborating with Ciara was "like catching lightning in a bottle.”

“Her energy, passion, and creativity elevated this track to new heights, and her unwavering commitment to excellence inspired us to create something truly magical,” he said.

Ciara, for her part, said she didn’t have any second thoughts about recording “Slow” with Wang.

“The first time I heard the song ‘Slow,’ I knew wanted to be a part of it. I loved the melodies and the catchiness of the song. Jackson's voice and his energy are infectious, and I am excited to be part of his incredible journey,” she said.

In 2022, Wang reached a milestone as the first-ever Chinese solo artist to perform on the main stage as part of 88rising’s “Head In The Clouds Forever” set.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Wang’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide.