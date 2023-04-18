Headliners at 2023 Rakrakan Festival revealed

MANILA – The headliners performing at this year’s Rakrakan Festival have been revealed.

The 2023 edition of the music festival features an impressive roster of over 150 local acts, including Rico Blanco, Franco, Mayonnaise, Gracenote, Dilaw, to name a few.

Discounted rates on two-day passes are priced at P999 for general admission, P1,799 for VIP, and P2,599 for S-VIP, all of which give concertgoers access to all activities.

Rakrakan Festival has been the go-to music festival for rock and roll fans in the Philippines since its inception in 2013.

The festival has since grown bigger and bolder, attracting tens of thousands of music enthusiasts from all over the country and beyond.

The 2023 Rakrakan Festival will happen on June 10 and 11 at the Clark Global City in Pampanga.