After surgery, Miles Ocampo gets support from Kris Aquino

Actress Miles Ocampo received comforting words from her showbiz “nanay” Kris Aquino, who has been staying in the US for medical treatment.

Aquino extended her hand to Ocampo, despite being miles apart, after the young actress underwent a thyroid surgery.

“@milesocampo praying for you… do you need anything from here? Please message me,” Aquino told the young actress on Instagram.

This after Ocampo dropped a sweet message for Aquino during her checkup: “I love you always, nanay.”

In an Instagram post last week where she shared snaps from the hospital, Ocampo said she decided to have her thyroid removed after her doctors said she had papillary thyroid carcinoma.

"For someone who's afraid of needles, I feel like it was endless blood tests, ultrasound to biopsy, then the decision to remove it ASAP. We found out it was papillary thyroid carcinoma," the 25-year-old actress said.

"I had to undergo thyroidectomy surgery to remove my thyroid glands. It all happened in an instant."

According to WebMD, papillary thyroid carcinoma is the most common type of cancer that can affect one's thyroid and is most common in women under the age of 40.

Ocampo revealed that she sought medical help when she hadn't felt her "normal self" beginning late last year.

She recalled waking up in the middle of the night because she couldn't breathe, adding she had gotten tired "so easily... para akong palaging hapong-hapo and sinasakal."

Meanwhile, Aquino is also battling auto-immune diseases which forced her to stay abroad to receive all the treatments.

Earlier this year, Aquino updated her fans anew, thanking her followers for keeping her and her two sons in their prayers.

"We may be an ocean apart, BUT it matters so much to know that many of you who don’t even know me or my sons personally, care enough to remember us & want me to win this seemingly endless battle with my autoimmune conditions," she added.

Aquino said two of her four diagnosed autoimmune ailments are life- threatening, and a fifth is highly likely "because of my distinct physical manifestations."

Explaining her health status, she also said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

Aquino and Ocampo became close when they worked together in ABS-CBN's 2013 series "Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw" with Anne Curtis and Robin Padilla.

