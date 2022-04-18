Paulo Avelino tells son Aki: 'Don't grow up so fast'

MANILA -- Actor Paulo Avelino is a proud dad to Aki, his son with former girlfriend, actress LJ Reyes.



"Weird to see this little boy so independent. Don't grow up so fast," he told his son in a post on Instagram.



In his previous posts on Instagram, Avelino, who flew abroad for a concert tour with Ogie ALcasid and Janine Gutierrrez, shared clips of his reunion with Aki in New York, where his son is currently residing with his mother.

Reyes and her two kids have been staying with the actress' family in New York since September last year, following her separation from her partner of six years, actor Paolo Contis.

“Actually na-mention ko na sa mommy niya. Tinatanong lang kung ano ‘yung dates. Pero nando’n na rin ako, might as well see my son. I haven’t seen him since they left,” Avelino earlier said.