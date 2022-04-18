Anh Bo-hyun and Jo Bo-ah in 'Military Prosecutor Doberman.' Handout photo.

For Korean actress Jo Bo-ah, her current series “Military Prosecutor Doberman” gave a fresh take on the legal drama genre in the K-drama scene.

"I found the theme of military law very unique when I received the script and was attracted to it. Cha Woo-in’s righteous and confident character was also very charming," Jo said in a written response.

"The angle of mixing action and legal genres was refreshing. Hence, I decided to take up this drama with the excitement that I would be able to show a different charm from my previous characters," she added.

Jo said it was challenge to play the role of Cha Woo-in.

"('Military Prosecutor Doberman') required a lot of studying just to get myself familiarized with the script. I have looked upon many related news and videos, sought advice from people who served in the military, and had continuous discussions with the director, writer, and other actors," the actress explained.

"It was my first time challenging myself with action scenes in ('Military Prosecutor Doberman'). I was very excited about it but worried at the same time. Because I was an amateur, I started to attend action school sessions and practice the basic moves diligently a few months before the filming. I received lots of help from the martial arts director and seniors while enjoying each of the scenes. I became more curious and interested in the action genre," she added.

"It was difficult to present the military and legal expressions that were both unfamiliar to me. I had to convey information with professional words from the script. Hence, I spent a lot of effort to familiarize myself with the script clearly and accurately."

Jo also shared how the series has given her new experiences like having a short hairstyle and wearing a military uniform.

"It was the first time in my life to cut my hair into such a short length. I had portrayed many bright images in the past, so I thought it might be difficult to imagine myself in a military uniform and Woo-in’s character with heavy emotions most of the time. I decided to cut my hair short in order to suit myself with the image as much as I could," she said.

"When I first tried on the military uniform, we were filming during the cold winter, it felt thinner than I thought. But I am used to the uniform and my short hair now and filming comfortably," she added.

Fans may watch "Military Prosecutor Doberman" every Monday and Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. on tvN via the Smart GigaPlay app.