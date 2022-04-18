LOOK: Pokwang campaigns house-to-house for Leni, Kiko

MANILA — Comedienne Pokwang was among the showbiz personalities who took part in house-to-house campaigning for presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan on Monday.

nag house to house kami sa Antipolo at nakakataba ng puso ang inyong pagtanggap sa amin 🙏🏼💗 maraming salamat po…. Sa SOCMED lang naman yung mga laging galit at bashing pero sa totoong buhay masaya kaming tinanggap at nakakawala ng pagod 🙏🏼😘 #LeniKikoAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/zXmPW0goJ1 — marietta subong (@pokwang27) April 18, 2022

Pokwang was accompanied by fellow celebrity mom Pia Magalona in conversing with residents in Antipolo.

“Nag-house to house kami sa Antipolo at nakakataba ng puso ang inyong pagtanggap sa amin. Maraming salamat po…. Sa [social media] lang naman 'yung mga laging galit at bashing pero sa totoong buhay masaya kaming tinanggap at nakakawala ng pagod,” Pokwang wrote.

In Mandaluyong, actor Jake Ejercito, son of former President Joseph “Erap” Estrada, continued campaigning for Robredo and Pangilinan, this time accompanied by his “Marry Me, Marry You” co-star Adrian Lindayag.

for today’s videow with @unoemilio sa Addition Hills, Mandaluyong :) 20 days pa para makinig, kumausap, at kumumbinse. masaya at nakaka-inspire umattend ng rally pero ang tunay na ipinaglalaban natin ay nasa ating mga komunidad. Tao sa tao. Puso sa puso. #TaoSaTaoParaKayLeniKiko pic.twitter.com/4FFbzUhokN — Adrian Lindayag (@adrianlindayag) April 18, 2022

“[Twenty] days pa para makinig, kumausap, at kumumbinse. masaya at nakaka-inspire umattend ng rally pero ang tunay na ipinaglalaban natin ay nasa ating mga komunidad. Tao sa tao. Puso sa puso,” Lindayag said.

The day prior, on Easter Sunday, Ejercito also went house to house in Sampaloc, Manila. He was with his brother, Jacob Ejercito, who for the first time joined Leni-Kiko campaign efforts.

Jake and Jacob’s political stand put them at odds with their half-siblings, returning senatorial aspirants Jinggoy Estrada and JV Ejercito, who are allied with Robredo’s opponent Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

While other candidates talked, we walked.



We walked because our President took the biggest stride to fight for our freedom. We walked because she is all about action and not just talk.



We walked because she first walked, humahakbang para kay Leni. 💖#TaoSaTaoParaKayLeniKiko https://t.co/rc4YVKiNgp — Jacob Ejercito (@_jacobsays) April 17, 2022

“While other candidates talked, we walked,” Jacob wrote, referring to the joint press conference of other presidential candidates Isko Moreno, Ping Lacson, and Norberto Gonzales.

“We walked because our President took the biggest stride to fight for our freedom. We walked because she is all about action and not just talk. We walked because she first walked… Humahakbang para kay Leni,” he said.