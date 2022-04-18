MANILA – Kristine Hermosa turned emotional as she talked about how being a mother of five kids changed her.

In an interview with Boy Abunda for his YouTube channel, Hermosa said motherhood really made her appreciate all the moms out there on a deeper level.

“Ngayon ko na-realize na ganun pala ang sakripisyo ng mga ina. So mas na-appreciate ko 'yung nanay ko, nanay ni Oyo [Sotto] and lahat ng nanay sa mundo. Grabe pala 'yung pinagdadaanan nila. Ito pala iyon. This is what it means,” she said.

“Very selfless sila, 'yung pagmamahal nila. Hindi bale nang mawalan sila ng oras for themselves, [basta they could] serve their children,” she added.

Among her roles as daughter, wife and mother, Hermosa said she will always be a mom first to her five children.

“Kahit pilitin ko na wife ako muna, hindi ko magagawa 'yun. Sa lima kong anak, proprotesta silang lahat. ‘Mama, kami muna.’ So definitely a mother first.”

When asked if Sotto gets jealous because of this, Hermosa said: “Hindi naman Tito Boy kasi alam naman namin ang pinasok namin na once magkaanak kami, it’s a commitment. We just find time na kunyari maluwag, alis kami.”

While family life is not at all easy, Hermosa has no regrets that she chose to focus on her family in the last few years.

“To be honest, hindi naman siya madali. Maraming challenges pero kapag alam mo kasi na 'yun ang gusto mo, kapag mahal mo ang ginagawa mo – I love being a mom and a wife – nagiging madali. Ganun talaga kapag nandoon ang puso mo,” she said.

And if she will ever come back to acting, Hermosa said she will definitely do when her kids are older.

“Ngayong maliliit pa ang mga anak ko, masasabi kong hindi ko siya pwedeng hati-hati. I can do that kung pipiliin ko pero mas pinipili ko to stay with them, alalayan sila hanggang sa lumaki sila. Siguro kapag malalaki na sila, that’s the time na unti-unting babalik ulit. Ako din naman nami-miss ko din naman [umarte],” she said.

Hermosa gained prominence when she starred in the series “Pangako Sa ‘Yo” with Jericho Rosales in 2000, which paved the way for several major roles both on television and in movies.

In 2011, Hermosa decided to take a step back from showbiz when she married Sotto.

Hermosa was last seen on ABS-CBN via the 2018 series “Bagani.”