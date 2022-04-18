Krista Ranillo mourns death of grandmother Gloria Sevilla

MANILA – Actress Krista Ranillo is mourning the loss of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla.

On Instagram, Ranillo said she is thankful that she was able to spend time with her since she moved to the United States. Still, Ranillo said it was not enough.

“I wish we had more time. I wish we had more memories together. It’s been 10 days since we last saw each other and my heart is breaking knowing I won’t see you again,” she said.

“You were going to visit for my birthday. You promised to be at my church wedding in July. I love you Grandma. So much,” she added.

Ranillo said she is grateful that her children got to know their great grandmother before she left them.

“Nate will miss dancing for you. He told me tonight he wishes he danced more for you because it made you so happy. I love you,” she said.

In another post, Ranillo thanked everyone who have extended their sympathies to their family following Sevilla’s death.

“Thank you for the love, the prayers and the support. It makes me happy to know that Grandma was so well loved. Thank you to everyone that reached out. Thank you to our friends in the media who wrote about her. My family and I love all of you. Happy Easter sa inyong lahat,” she said.

Sevilla, best known for her legacy of unforgettable screen portrayals in Tagalog and Visayan movies since the 1950s, died Saturday in Oakland, California. She was 90.

Sevilla’s daughter, actress-director Suzette Ranillo, told ABS-CBN News that she passed on in her sleep at the house of her brother Jonathan.

A multi-awarded actress, Sevilla remained active on television before the pandemic, appearing in various character roles in “Be Careful With My Heart,” “Nathaniel,” “Kailangan Ko’y Ikaw,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Asintado.”

She married fellow actor Mat Ranillo Jr., also known in the 1960s as the King of Visayan Movies. The couple had five children, including Mat Ranillo III and Suzette who also excelled in the movie industry. Ranillo Jr. died in a plane crash in 1969.

Sevilla later married her second husband, fellow actor and later diplomat Amado Cortez, who passed on in 2003.