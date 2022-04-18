MANILA – Kim Chiu thanked her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, for constantly being her travel buddy.

Posting a new Instagram Reel on Sunday, Chiu collated all their recent travels together and expressed her appreciation for Lim for always going for whatever she likes to do in their adventures together.

To begin her post, Chiu cited a quote and wrote: “In life, it’s not where you go, but who you travel with. Coz together is our favorite place to be.”

She then used the hashtags #myalways and #ily.

“Thank you sa pagsakay mo sa lahat ng trip ko gawin kahit pagod ka na. For all the patience especially shopping!!!! You always tell me, 'cge lang don’t worry about me.' Thank you xi!!!” she wrote.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a previous interview, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series "My Binondo Girl."

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn't mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a "strong foundation" for their relationship.

"A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro-laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag," he said.

"Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na," he added.