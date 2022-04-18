Jolina Magdangal appears in the music video of ‘Kumilos at Manalangin.’ Facebook: Jolina Magdangal

MANILA — Music icon Jolina Magdangal has released an original ballad, penned by “Tell the World of His Love” composer Trina Belamide, supporting the tandem of presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

The track, “Kumilos at Manalangin (Ipanalo Natin ‘To),” premiered Sunday with a music video that shows highlights of the Leni-Kiko campaign trail in the past two months.

The song touches on the “darkness” of corruption and disinformation, which can be overcome by the “light” of a people united to fight for genuine leadership and truth. It also mentions faith as fuel for the movement.

“Malapit na po ang eleksyon,” Magdangal, who has been a visible figure of the Robredo-Pangilinan campaign, wrote on Sunday. “Alam naman natin na ito ay napaka-importante sa buhay natin. Sana isipin din natin na hindi lang ito para sa atin, kung 'di sa kinabukasan ng lahat. Lalong-lalo na para sa kabataan.”

“Lahat tayo ay may kanya-kanyang paraan ng pagtulong. Walang malaki o maliiit na bagay; ang importante lang ay nakakagawa tayo ng mabuti para sa ating sarili, pamilya at kapwa. Importante rin na ang ating mga gawain at desisyon ay may kasamang dasal o panalangin,” she said.

“Sana isapuso natin ang kanta na ito at maging source ng pag-asa na malaki pa ang igaganda ng bansa natin. Pero hindi ito basta-basta mangyayari. Kailangan din nating kumilos. Huwag tayong matakot na tumindig at siguradong may titindig din kasama natin.”

Magdangal dedicated the song to Pele and Vika, her children with her husband, musician Mark Escueta, whose band Rivermaya has also been an active volunteer of the campaign.

Magdangal previously lent her voice to “Leni Laban,” another track supportive of Robredo’s presidential bid featuring 15 other artists.