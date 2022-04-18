Photo from Harry Styles' Instagram account.

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles gave his fans a treat and performed two new songs from his upcoming album at this year's Coachella.

Styles, who is among the headliners of the event, sang "Late Night Talking" and "Boyfriends," as well as a duet with Shania Twain.

His third album "Harry’s House" is set to be released on May 20. Its lead single "As It Was" debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 -- the first song to enter the charts at the top spot this year.

Citing figures from Luminate, Billboard said “As It Was” debuted with 43.8 million streams, 27.2 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 10,300 downloads sold in the April 1-7 tracking week.

This is Styles' second No. 1 song on the Billboard charts after “Watermelon Sugar” in 2020.

Styles rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor UK” with One Direction in 2010, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated male acts in the competition.

They are known for their hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful,” "Kiss You" and "You and I.”

Zayn Malik left the group in 2015 and the boy band still released an album but went on indefinite hiatus afterward as the members pursued solo careers.

Styles has released his self-titled album in 2017 and "Fine Lines" in 2019 which gave him his first Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."