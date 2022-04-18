Ahn Bo-hyun. Handout photo.

"Descendants of the Sun" star Ahn Bo-hyun shared how his new K-drama series "Military Prosecutor Doberman" differs from his other projects.

In an interview, Ahn said that he felt like he was destined to wear a military uniform again after getting the role of Do Bae-man.

"I had worn the military uniform for two years when I was serving my actual military service. When I was discharged, I felt quite relieved that ‘I’m taking off this uniform now’. But I had worn the uniform three times until now including the drama [Descendants of the Sun]. I think I have an inseparable destiny with it," Ahn said.

"It is a little hard to describe but Do Bae-man is a character who doesn’t rely on others or give up easily. When I encounter problems, I also try to resolve them on my own. This is how my character overlaps with Do Bae-man and we have quite a lot of similarities," he added.

"It was my first time trying a military law drama which attracted me for combining action and romance in it as well. I watched all the works done by the scriptwriter and the director, hence I really wanted to work with them. I wish I could progress to another level with this production," the actor continued.

"Since it was a new genre for me, there were many difficulties that I couldn’t have overcome alone. It was a character built with everyone coming together and figuring out the way. I managed to overcome the difficulties with help from many people around me," he added.

Ahn's experience in boxing has helped him endure all the fight scenes needed for the series.

"My boxing experience did help me to some extent. Maybe it had built a good foundation for my physical strength. When filming action scenes, I had the agility and sensation in my body," he said.

"I had also worked with the martial arts director previously who knew my strengths and weaknesses well and tailored the actions accordingly for me. I followed the directors’ instructions and devoted my best to the action scenes which came out quite well," he added.

Compared to his supporting role as First Sergeant Im Gwang-nam in "Descendants of the Sun," Ahn is now the male lead in the new tvN drama.

"I had my first lead role in ['Military Prosecutor Doberman'] which made me feel that I have progressed to the next level. I started to feel that way when the filming was coming to an end but I am still in progress. Maybe it would feel more realistic after I finish the production," he added.

"There are still many genres and characters that I have not done before. I want to challenge myself with as many kinds of roles as possible. I would like to try a variety of productions like melodrama, romantic comedy, historical drama, and many more."

Fans may watch "Military Prosecutor Doberman" every Monday and Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. on tvN via the Smart GigaPlay app.